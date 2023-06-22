Expand / Collapse search

2023 Summerfest kicks off Thursday

By
Published 
Updated 10:28AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

US Mode Lounge, lineup, on-site activation

Marlon Bailey, Director of Sales for UScellular, has the details.

The Big Gig is here! Summerfest kicks off its 55th anniversary Thursday, June 22. The event will take place over three consecutive weekends -- Thursday-Saturday, June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.  Brian Kramp has the details. 

Brian Kramp talks AMFAM House/Mid

Anna Pope, Partnerships Manager, American Family Insurance, shares more information.

Brian Kramp visits Keg & Cask

Tess Wardrip, Regional Sales Manager-Spirits, talks with Brian Kramp

New area, activations, food lineup

tephanie Schafer, Global Corporate Communications Director / Johnsonville , has the scoop.

Hole-in-One, Lakewalk area at Summerfest

Paul Allen with Iron Joc talks with Brian Kramp.