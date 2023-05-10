2023 MKE Black Theatre Festival; expanded to 3 weeks

article

Black Arts MKE announced on Wednesday, May 10 the return of the MKE Black Theatre Festival, taking place from August 9-27, 2023. Officials say this year’s festival is expanding from one week to a three-week-long celebration of Black arts and culture.

A news release says the festival will offer ticketed and free events that include two full-production plays, a play development workshop, an audition masterclass, Black Nativity by Langston Hughes auditions, Reflections on Black History with Evertt Marshburn, a poetry set, and more.

Events will take place at various venues throughout Milwaukee including Marquette University, The Table at Alice’s Garden, Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, and Studio 4A at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For a full schedule visit blackartsmke.org. Tickets will go on-sale in June.