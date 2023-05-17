2023 Milwaukee Night Market vendor lineup revealed

article

Westown Association announced on Wednesday, May 17 the vendor lineup for the 2023 season of the Milwaukee Night Market .

A news release says more than 180 local businesses will take part in the summer event, "transforming West Wisconsin Avenue into a unique environment for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to experience the best that Milwaukee has to offer." The lineup of vendors features a variety of artists, restaurateurs, farmers, crafters and makers of all sorts.

Attendees can expect legacy vendors at the Night Market including Lush Popcorn, Tots on the Street, Yoko Ceramic and Nourish Natural Products, as well as entrepreneurs making their Night Market debut such as:

Hot Box Pizza MKE – Offers a large selection of wood-fired personal sized pizzas that appeal to people of all backgrounds, ages and appetites.

Inmoxicated – Based in Racine, Inmoxicated provides an extensive selection of premium, alcohol-free beverage alternatives.

Rooted MKE – A BIPOC centered children’s bookstore, makerspace and literacy center that seeks to provide BIPOC youth a reflection of themselves through a curated selection of titles, as well as educate non-POC youth through early exposure to titles that depict BIPOC characters.

The release says American Family Insurance returns, sponsoring vendor fees for five entrepreneurs at each of the four Markets by selecting an array of vendors that feature ethnic diversity and gender parity. The five sponsored vendors are:

Beauty from the Root – A holistic skin care company that prides itself on creating luxurious handcrafted skin care products using nature made ingredients.

BonBon Boba MKE – Serving fresh boba tea flavors including Lavender Milk, Thai Tea and more.

Brava Blooms & Bouquet Bar – Woman-owned floral studio in – Woman-owned floral studio in Milwaukee with the mission to bring joy through uniquely curated blooms.

Corazoncito Styles Boutique – Modern jewelry & accessories with the special touch of beautiful Mexican culture.

Rhubarb & Ice – Nourishing the community with their "world famous" Lavender Lemonade, Taco Dope Dip and eclectic copper and brass jewelry designs.

The 2023 Night Markets will be held on June 14, July 19, August 16 and September 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue. This year, the event footprint has expanded to include 2nd Street between Wells Street and Michigan Street, adding nearly 20 more vendor booths.