2023 Cudahy shots fired incident, shooter found in attic; man sentenced

The Brief A Cudahy man was found guilty of multiple felonies in connection to a shots-fired incident near Carpenter and Packard back in 2023. Prosecutors say he was found hiding in an attic and restrained by the homeowner until police showed up. 39-year-old Robert Turner was sentenced to 12 years in prison.



A Cudahy man, previously convicted of homicide, was found guilty of multiple felonies in connection to a shots-fired incident near Carpenter and Packard back in 2023 and sentenced to prison. Prosecutors say he was found hiding in an attic, restrained by the homeowner until police showed up, finding the gun hidden in a charcoal grill.

On Sept. 3, 2026, a jury found 39-year-old Robert Turner guilty of the following charges:

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Burglary of a Building or Dwelling

On Nov. 6, 2026, a judge sentenced Turner to 12 years in prison and 4.5 years of extended supervision.

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The backstory:

Robert Turner, 39, of Cudahy, previously convicted of homicide, is accused of firing shots near Carpenter and Packard. Prosecutors say he was found hiding in an attic, restrained by the homeowner until police showed up, finding the gun hidden in a charcoal grill.

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The man and woman thought there was an animal in their attic, only to hear someone say his name from above.

Calls about broken glass and someone jumping across roofs initially brought police to the neighborhood. They later believed they were pinned down by gunfire. Hours later, Turner was arrested after being found in the attic.

"Came home and the bottom door was open and all the stuff from the attic was on the floor," the homeowner said.

The man and woman thought it was an animal.

"He said, 'No. My name's Robert!' Oh, (expletive). There's a dude in my roof!" I grabbed him. I yanked him down. I put my gun to the back of his head and said, 'Don't (expletive) move until the cops get here.'"

Prosecutors say Turner offered the homeowner $300 not to call the cops. Turner was found with a broken leg. A gun was found hidden in a charcoal grill on the porch where Turner was found. The complaint says it had insulation on it. Turner had ecstasy in his pocket, the complaint says.

Robert Turner

Police arrested Turner and brought him downstairs, asking a question: "Were you jumping out of windows or jumping across roofs last night?"

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Hours earlier, officers were about a block away investigating sounds of broken glass and someone running and jumping across roofs. Police took cover, and an armored vehicle was brought in to get them out, unsure of where the gunfire was coming from and who was doing it.

Police searched around the homes and even a couple of attics but found nothing until they got a call from the man who found Turner.

He was convicted of homicide by negligent handling of a weapon in 2007.