2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Tuesday

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Jan. 19. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 2 p.m. near 17th and Lincoln. The victim, an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He presented himself at a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The second shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near 8th and Burnham. Police say the suspect obtained and fired a handgun in his sleep, subsequently striking the victim.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, was arrested.

This incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.