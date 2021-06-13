2 shot, wounded in Milwaukee in 2-hour span

Two women were injured in separate shootings in a two-hour span Sunday afternoon, June 13.

The first happened near 9th and Arthur around 12:30 p.m.

Police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for treatment after a shooting that appeared to be the result of an argument.

A 35-year-old man was arrested.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were on scene near 28th and Meinecke, where a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded, taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting and seeking the shooter(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.