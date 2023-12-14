2 shot in Milwaukee, 56th and Burleigh, man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead and another was sent to the hospital following a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 14.
It happened near 56th and Burleigh around 12:05 a.m.
Police say a 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 57-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Milwaukee shooting, 56th and Burleigh
A 68-year-old man was taken into custody.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.