2 shot in Milwaukee, 56th and Burleigh, man taken into custody

One person is dead and another was sent to the hospital following a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 14.

It happened near 56th and Burleigh around 12:05 a.m.

Police say a 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 57-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee shooting, 56th and Burleigh

A 68-year-old man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.