2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. near 13th and Keefe. The victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

The second shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. The victim, an approximate 30-year-old man, sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

The identification of the victim, location of the incident and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.