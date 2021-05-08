2 women, 4-year-old child shot in Times Square: NYPD

Two women and a 4-year-old girl were hospitalized after being shot in Times Square on Saturday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at 44th Street and 7th Avenue.

All of the victims are expected to survive. Their names have not been released and it is currently unclear if they are related.

One of the women is 23 years old and the other is 43, police said.

"Thankfully, these innocent bystanders are in stable condition," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet. "The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice. The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop."

Police say it appeared the victims were innocent bystanders.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Parts of Times Square were shut down by police as authorities investigated. Drivers were told to expect traffic delays and road closures.

The suspect is said to have fled the scene of the shooting. There are currently no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.

The shooting is yet another incident in a shocking rise in gun violence throughout the city. According to statistics released earlier this week by the NYPD, the city saw shootings increase by a jaw-dropping 166% in April 2021, as compared to the same month last year. In the same time frame, overall crime has also risen by 30%.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.