2 MPD officers hit with fireworks on Water Street

Two Milwaukee police officers were injured early Monday morning, July 5 after being hit with fireworks near Water and Juneau. It happened around 12:20 a.m.

Police say an unknown suspect set and threw an unknown explosive device towards officers. The device detonated causing injuries. The device is believed to be a powerful pyrotechnic, according to a release.

A 45-year-old male officer and a 40-year-old male officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

