2 Milwaukee police officers injured arresting armed robber

Two Milwaukee police officers were injured while arresting an armed robber on 45th and Custer on Saturday, Aug 12.

Police were dispatched after receiving information of an armed robbery around 5 p.m.

Officers were checking the area for the armed robber when officers saw the person near Hopkins and Villard a short time after the armed robbery.

Milwaukee police attempted to take the armed robber into custody when the person began to physically resist the officers and attempted to flee from the officers while refusing to comply with orders from officers to surrender.

The armed robber, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered.

Two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.