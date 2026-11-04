2 Milwaukee hotels named among best in Midwest

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The Brief Two hotels in Milwaukee have been named among the top 15 in the Midwest. The Pfister Hotel and the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee received accolades in the Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards. The Charmant Hotel in LaCrosse, Wisconsin also earned a spot on the top 15 list.



Two Milwaukee hotels were named among the top 15 in the Midwest.

That's according to the Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards.

Nearly 800,000 people cast votes in the prestigious contest.

Top hotels in the Midwest

Local perspective:

The top-ranked Midwest hotel on the list is The Pfister in Milwaukee.

For many sports teams visiting downtown Milwaukee, the high-end Pfister Hotel, located at 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., is a convenient place to spend the night.

The hotel, which has the largest Victorian art collection of any hotel in the world, opened its doors in 1893. It was built by businessman Guido Pfister and his son, Charles, and is often a temporary home for U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes.

It's also rumored to be haunted.

What they're saying:

The Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, located at 333 W. Kilbourn Ave., came in at No. 7 on the top 15 list.

"It’s safe to say Milwaukee is on the rise," wrote the Condé Nast Traveler. "And the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee is one of the best stays to experience what the city has to offer, with the Historic Third Ward, the Public Market, and the Marcus Performing Arts Center all within a two mile radius from the hotel. Bring a furry friend for a stay, work comfortably, and lounge at craft-cocktail bar Julep where the ‘brew’ in Brew City comes to life."

LaCrosse hotel makes list:

A third Wisconsin hotel, this one in LaCrosse, made the top 15 list.

The Charmant Hotel, located at 101 St. St., was named the eighth-best hotel in the Midwest.

With just 67 rooms, the building was originally constructed in 1898 for the FUNKE Candy Factory.

Along with lodging, it now offers several restaurants and bars, as well as a 24-hour fitness center.