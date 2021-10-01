2 dead after helicopter crashes in Chandler following mid-air collision with plane

Two people are dead after a helicopter collided mid-air with a small plane before crashing Friday near the Chandler airport.

According to the Chandler Fire Department, a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a fixed-wing plane was reported on Oct. 1 near the Chandler Municipal Airport. The plane landed safely, but the helicopter crashed and exploded in the impact, authorities said.

The department said two people on board the helicopter died. It's unclear if they died in the crash or the fire. Their identities have not been released.

SkyFOX video showed a fire crew using a tarp to cover the helicopter’s burned wreckage in brush on what appeared to be a vacant lot or a field near the airport's southern boundary.

The plane was upright on the ground just off a runway. Its fuselage appeared to be intact. The flight instructor and a student who were aboard the plane landed safely and were not hurt.

The landing gear of the plane, a Piper PA-28, was damaged in the collision but it landed safely, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The helicopter was a Robinson R22, the FAA said.

"Our officers [are] taking it pretty hard. We have our stress management people out here to get them help if they need it," said Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans.

Police said the helicopter and plane were operated by two flight schools, Quantum Helicopters and Flight Operations Academy.

Richard Bengoa said in an interview that he is the owner of the small Chandler-based aircraft rental company that owns the four-seat plane using mostly for flight training and that the only people aboard were the flight instructor and the student pilot, who authorities said did not need medical attention after the plane landed.

Though officials did not allow Bengoa to get close to the plane, he said it appeared from a distance that the plane’s landing gear had been damaged. He said he had no information about how the collision happened and was not allowed to speak with the flight instructor or the student pilot.

Bengoa described his business as "not quite" a flight school.

"It’s more of a family business to kind of promote aviation and help people get their licenses," Bengoa said,

The airport was closed and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the collision.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement on the crash:

"A single-engine Piper PA-28 and a Robinson R22 helicopter collided in the vicinity of Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona around 7:42 a.m. local time today. The helicopter crashed near the airport, and the airplane landed safely on the runway with a damaged landing gear. Initial reports indicate two people were aboard each aircraft. The FAA will release the tail numbers after investigators verify them. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

Chandler Police are seeking witnesses and people who may have videotaped the collision and the crash of the helicopter.

Anyone with information should contact police at 480-782-4130.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

