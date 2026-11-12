The Brief Waukesha County trapped and killed two beavers at Fox Brook Park in Brookfield. Officials say nonlethal options were not effective to protect shoreline trees from erosion. A master naturalist and a resident criticized the lethal removal, calling it unnecessary.



Some Brookfield parkgoers are angry about the removal of two beavers from Fox Brook Park.

FOX6 News spoke with two women who said they learned the county planned to trap the beavers last week. They were sad to learn the animals were killed.

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Amy Mueller said she is a master naturalist who specializes in beaver education and outreach. She said Fox Brook Park was one of the few public parks in the area where people could see beavers.

Reasoning from Waukesha County

What they're saying:

In a statement, Waukesha County Director of Parks and Land Use Dale Shaver told FOX6 News two beavers were trapped and killed.

"These decisions are never made lightly. The shoreline has very limited space between the water and adjacent paved trail, making the trees especially important to protecting the lake shoreline and not having erosion or burrowing undermine the trail. With extensive experience managing beaver activity throughout our park and highway systems, we understand the challenges and costs associated with this damage. We consider many alternatives before making the decision to dispatch an animal, including relocation and water-level control. While these approaches have been used at other locations, they were not appropriate or effective given the conditions at Fox Brook Park. Each situation is carefully evaluated, taking into account available management options, staff resources, and financial considerations. We will continue working with subject matter experts and exploring responsible wildlife management practices to protect and preserve our parks and natural resources."

FOX6 News spotted a few trees that beavers took down.

Ongoing concern

What they're saying:

Mueller worried killing the beavers may have created a larger problem.

"Well, I think it’s unfortunate. I think it’s unnecessary. It’s really just an answer that is very temporary, ultimately. Those beaver were here but now being gone – this is nothing more than a vacuum for more future beaver to come in from the Fox River, likely next spring when they are dispersing," Mueller said.

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"They just didn’t give them an opportunity to be relocated," Waukesha County resident Kathy Knoeppel said.

Shaver said the county will continue to work with experts there, but Mueller hopes public outcry will pressure the county to avoid lethal methods in the future.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.