2 $50K Wisconsin winners in Wednesday's Powerball drawing

article

A Powerball drawing on Wednesday, March 22, resulted in a pair of $50,000 winning tickets being sold in Wisconsin.

Winning tickets were purchased at Piggly Wiggly near Highland and Chestnut in Oconto Falls and Berkot's Super Foods near 360th and Kennedy in Twin Lakes.

The winning tickets matched four of five numbers (27-28-37-50-57) plus the Powerball (5).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, March 25 drawing is $112 million. The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. Powerball's drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball's tickets are $2 per play with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional dollar which could increase potential winnings.