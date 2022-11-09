17th and Mineral shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
article
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 17th and Mineral on the city's south side early Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Police say the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. A person in a vehicle approached the victim and fired several shots, striking him.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The shooter remains on the run.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.