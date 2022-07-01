166K fentanyl pills found hidden inside spare tire in Phoenix, woman arrested

Police say a woman was arrested after officers found thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside a spare tire in Phoenix.

According to police, officers working an illegal drug investigation on June 29 made the fentanyl seizure near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Alexa Magana, 20, was arrested and booked into jail and is accused of possession and transportation drug charges.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police say a suspect was arrested after officers found thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside a spare tire in Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department)

