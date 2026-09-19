16-year-old killed in Milwaukee shooting Saturday; suspect sought

article

The Brief A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee's south side on Saturday, Sept. 19. The shooting happened near Layton and Greenfield. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee's south side on Saturday, Sept. 19.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, emergency crews responded to the scene near Layton and Greenfield at around 4:55 p.m.

A 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The shooting is still under investigation. MPD is searching for unknown suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.