16-year-old killed in Milwaukee shooting Saturday; suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee's south side on Saturday, Sept. 19.
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What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, emergency crews responded to the scene near Layton and Greenfield at around 4:55 p.m.
A 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
The shooting is still under investigation. MPD is searching for unknown suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this post in from the Milwaukee Police Department.