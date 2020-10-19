16-year-old girl struck by gunfire while inside Milwaukee home

A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting that happened Sunday night, Oct. 18 near 58th and Sheridan in Milwaukee. It happened around 10:15 p.m.

According to police, the victim was in her residence when shots were fired from outside. The victim, 16-year-old girl from Milwaukee, was struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.