Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old girl struck by gunfire while inside Milwaukee home

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting that happened Sunday night, Oct. 18 near 58th and Sheridan in Milwaukee. It happened around 10:15 p.m.

According to police, the victim was in her residence when shots were fired from outside. The victim, 16-year-old girl from Milwaukee, was struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App

Police: 30-year-old man stabbed in downtown Milwaukee
slideshow

Police: 30-year-old man stabbed in downtown Milwaukee

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is hospitalized after being stabbed near Milwaukee and Wells in the downtown area on Saturday evening, Oct. 17.

Milwaukee police: 17-year-old fatally shot near 8th and Rogers
slideshow

Milwaukee police: 17-year-old fatally shot near 8th and Rogers

Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male that happened near 8th and Rogers early Sunday, Oct. 18.