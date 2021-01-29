16-year-old arrested following high-speed chase in Caledonia

Caledonia police attempted a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle near 4 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue late Thursday night. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and police gave chase.

The pursuit ended when the offender’s vehicle slid off the road after failing to negotiate a turn near Coachlight Drive.

The driver fled on foot but was arrested a short time later. The driver was identified as a 16-year-old male who was listed as a runaway juvenile from Caledonia.

Subsequent investigation revealed the juvenile was involved in two burglaries and two motor vehicle thefts within the last few days in the Village of Caledonia.

The juvenile may have been involved in other incidents in the area. Police are investigating.