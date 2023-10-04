15th and Keefe shooting; Milwaukee police seek unknown shooter

article

A 32-year-old person was shot and wounded near 15th and Keefe in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 4, Milwaukee police say.

Officials say the victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.