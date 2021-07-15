15th and Capitol shooting: Milwaukee police seek suspect

article

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect after a non-fatal shooting near 15th and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, July 15.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of an argument, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.