15 patients, staff positive for COVID-19 at Froedtert rehab unit

Fifteen people, including staff and patients, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Froedtert's COVID-19 rehabilitation unit, a representative of the hospital told FOX6 News on Friday, Oct. 16.

The hospital tested all patients of the inpatient unit on Saturday, Oct. 10 after learning that a small number of patients and staff tested positive. The source of the initial infection is not known, the representative said.

Patients who tested positive for the virus have been moved to another floor, and staff who tested positive are in isolation.

The hospital is now restricting visitors to the rehab unit and asking patients to remain in their rooms except for medically necessary procedures.

Patients and staff on the floor in question will be tested for COVID-19 every three days for at least the next 14 days.

