13th Annual Girls Day at Milwaukee's City Hall

A special day is selected every year in March to introduce hundreds of young girls and women to women in political leadership positions and careers in public service.

Middle and high school girls will be able to discover a potential career path in public service at Milwaukee City Hall on Thursday, March 23.

During Girls' Day, students will engage in stimulating discussions that empower them to become future leaders, as well as introduce them to public service careers. The event features a panel discussion about public service led by women in the field, as well as meetings with several local leaders.

The Vel Phillips Trailblazer Award and the Girls' Day Scholarship will also be presented.

Additional information about Girls Day can be found at www.milwaukee.gov/GirlsDay.