128th Air Refueling Wing plane has 'minor on-ground incident'

An aircraft with the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee had a "minor on-ground incident" during normal operating procedures on Monday, March 2.

What we know:

A statement from the 128th says just before noon on Monday, there was an emergency response to the incident. The base fire department responded.

All crew evacuated safely from the aircraft. There were no reported injuries or casualties.

The incident is under investigation to determine the cause of the incident.