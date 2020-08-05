12 residents, 3 staffers at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove test positive for COVID-19

Twelve residents of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Of these, four are symptomatic, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Also Wednesday, VA officials announced a third staff member has tested positive.

A letter was shared with community members Tuesday when officials announced two residents and two staff had tested positive.

In the letter, officials said, "Since March, we have observed strong infection control procedures and protocols designed to keep our Members healthy. Adherence to these procedures and protocols helped keep us in a very good place. Every Member has been tested for COVID-19 over the past several months and until now, every Member has tested negative."

The letter noted the following steps being taken on campus, due to the positive test results:

