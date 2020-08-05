12 residents, 3 staffers at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove test positive for COVID-19
UNION GROVE - Twelve residents of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Of these, four are symptomatic, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Also Wednesday, VA officials announced a third staff member has tested positive.
A letter was shared with community members Tuesday when officials announced two residents and two staff had tested positive.
In the letter, officials said, "Since March, we have observed strong infection control procedures and protocols designed to keep our Members healthy. Adherence to these procedures and protocols helped keep us in a very good place. Every Member has been tested for COVID-19 over the past several months and until now, every Member has tested negative."
The letter noted the following steps being taken on campus, due to the positive test results:
- The Members reside in private rooms and will be quarantined there.
- A very limited number of staff will work with the Members. These staff have been trained in infectious disease control and will be wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) including N95 masks and face shields.
- Care will be coordinated with the Members’ primary care physician.
- Staff will follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health Services regarding contact tracing, additional testing, and quarantining others, as necessary.
- All Members and campus staff will be immediately re-tested for COVID-19.