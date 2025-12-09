$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Neenah; jackpot grows to $930M

article

The Brief A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Pride of Neenah on Dec. 6, matching four numbers and the Powerball, plus the $1 Power Play (2X multiplier). The upcoming Wednesday drawing has an estimated $930 million jackpot, the 7th largest in Powerball history. The current jackpot streak has reached three months and will tie the game's longest streak if not won on Wednesday.



A winning $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Pride of Neenah on N. Green Bay Rd. for the Saturday, Dec. 6 drawing.

Powerball winner in Neenah

What we know:

The ticket matched four of five numbers (13-14-26-28-44) and the Powerball (7). The play included the $1 Power Play feature, turning a $50,000 prize into a $100,000 winner because of the 2X multiplier.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, Dec. 10. The estimated jackpot is $930 million – the 7th largest in the game's history.

The current jackpot streak has hit the three-month mark. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 41st drawing in this jackpot run. The game’s longest jackpot streak was 42 consecutive drawings, which was recorded at the end of Powerball’s last jackpot run on Sept. 6.

Five Powerball jackpots have been won in 2025 including:

Jan 18, 2025 - $328.5 million – Oregon

Mar 29, 2025 - $526.5 million – California

Apr 26, 2025 - $167.3 million – Kentucky

May 31, 2025 - $204.5 million – California

Sept. 6, 2025 - $1.787 billion – Missouri, Texas

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.

Purchasing tickets

What you can do:

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 and the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. With the $1 Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 2X multiplier being drawn on Monday night were 1:1.75.