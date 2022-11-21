10-year-old child shoots Milwaukee woman near 87th and Hemlock

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an incident involving a child fatally shooting a 44-year-old Milwaukee woman near 87th and Hemlock on Monday, Nov. 21.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m.

Officials said a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking a Milwaukee woman. The victim died from her wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.