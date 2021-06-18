Expand / Collapse search

$1 million Wisconsin lottery ticket: Time running out to claim it

MILWAUKEE - Time is running out for the winner of an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket purchased in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin lottery says the Megabucks ticket was purchased at Lisbon Express on Jan. 6. An appointment to cash the ticket with state lottery officials in Madison must be made by July 2 or it will go unclaimed.

The winner can choose between a $1 million annuity or $400,000 in cash.

The Megabucks game, played only in Wisconsin, has had another jackpot winner this year. A Sheboygan man claimed a $1 million jackpot drawn Feb. 3.

Lisbon Express received $20,000 incentive for selling the ticket.

The numbers for the unclaimed winning ticket are 3, 7, 17, 22, 33 and 44.

