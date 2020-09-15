1 dead, 4 injured after crash involving ambulance in Fond du Lac

article

One person is dead and four others injured following a crash involving an ambulance in Fond du Lac early Tuesday morning, Sept. 15. It happened around 4:25 a.m. near Johnson Street and Main Street.

A preliminary investigation showed that a passenger car ran a red light and struck the ambulance. The driver of the car was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Theda Star air ambulance to Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The passenger sustained fatal injuries.

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the crash. The ambulance crew members and the patient sustained minor injuries. They were transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

The intersection of Johnson Street and Main Street was closed for approximately 5.5 hours while the crash was investigated.

The accident scene is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol. FDLFR was assisted by the Town of Fond du Lac Fire Department