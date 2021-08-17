Looking to refinance? Check out the latest drop in 20-year mortgage refinance rates | August 17, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for August 17, 2021, which are largely unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, 20-year mortgage refinance rates fell even lower since yesterday, while rates across other terms held at historic lows.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, unchanged

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, down from 2.625%, -0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

Mortgage refinance rates across all repayment terms remain a bargain for homeowners. But today’s dip in 20-year rates might be particularly appealing to borrowers focused on lowering their overall interest costs while maintaining a low monthly mortgage payment. For example, refinancing $250,000 for 20 years at 2.500% would yield a monthly payment of around $1,325.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates are mixed compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, down from 2.625% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

The factors behind today’s refinance rates

Current refinance rates, like mortgage interest rates in general, are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered when refinancing your mortgage.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac . Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

Is now a good time to refinance?

Mortgage refinance rates have been at historic lows all year. It’s unlikely they’ll go much lower and extremely possible they’ll begin to rise in the coming months. But low rates aren’t the only factors that determine whether now is a good time for you to refinance your home loan.

Everyone’s situation is different, but generally, it may be a good time to refinance if:

You’ll be able to get a lower interest rate than you currently have

Refinancing will save you money over the life of your home loan

Your savings from refinancing will ultimately exceed closing costs

You know you’ll be staying in your home long enough to recoup the costs of refinancing

You have sufficient equity in your home to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI)

If your home needs significant, costly repairs it might be a good time to refinance in order to withdraw some equity to pay for those repairs. Just be aware that lenders generally limit the amount you can take from your home in a cash-out refinance.

