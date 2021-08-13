Today's mortgage refinance rates: Longer terms fluctuate, shorter terms hold firm | August 13, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for August 13, 2021, which are a mixed bag from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, one key mortgage refinance rate rose, one dipped down, and two have remained unchanged compared to yesterday’s rate.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, down from 2.750%, -0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

Rates last updated on August 13, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

With today’s 20-year refinance rates at a near-record low of 2.625%, homeowners looking to refinance into a shorter term while keeping their monthly payments manageable could find this term to be a particular bargain. Meanwhile, 15-year and 10-year rates have held firmly at 2.125% for five consecutive days.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.875%. This is up from yesterday.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.625%. This is down from yesterday.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates have risen compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.625%, up from 2.500% last week, +0.125

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, up from 2.000% last week, +0.125

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, up from 2.000% last week, +0.125

The factors behind today’s refinance rates

Current refinance rates, like mortgage interest rates in general, are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered when refinancing your mortgage.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac . Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

APR vs. interest rate: What’s the difference?

When you’re shopping for a mortgage or refinance loan, you’ll see the terms APR and interest rate arise often. They’re similar but not interchangeable.

The interest rate is the cost the lender will charge annually to loan you money. Annual percentage rate (APR) encompasses the interest rate and other fees and charges attached to your loan.

Generally, APR gives you a better picture of the true cost of a loan since it takes into account all the costs associated with borrowing money. For a mortgage or refinance, those costs can include discount points, fees, and other charges.

When you apply for a loan, you’ll usually be able to find the interest rate on the first page of your loan estimate, and the APR later in the document listed under "Comparisons."

