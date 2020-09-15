See how to make Ground Beef and Pasta Skillet Primavera
MILWAUKEE - Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for ground beef and pasta skillet primavera.
Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet Primavera
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
1 (14-1/2 ounces) can reduced-sodium beef broth
1 cup uncooked whole wheat pasta
2 zucchini or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/2-inch slices
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added diced tomatoes
1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
COOKING:
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
Stir in broth, pasta, squash, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook 9 to 11 minutes or until pasta and squash are almost tender and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.