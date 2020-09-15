See how to make Ground Beef and Pasta Skillet Primavera 

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for ground beef and pasta skillet primavera.

Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet Primavera

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1 (14-1/2 ounces) can reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup uncooked whole wheat pasta

2 zucchini or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/2-inch slices

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added diced tomatoes

1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir in broth, pasta, squash, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook 9 to 11 minutes or until pasta and squash are almost tender and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.