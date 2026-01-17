Wisconsin winter weather: More snow on the way Saturday

article

The Brief A winter weather advisory is in effect for southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 17. Light to moderate snow will create accumulations of 1–3". The snow will lower visibility, made worse by the wind creating blowing snow.



The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for southeast Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 for Dodge County and west into southern Wisconsin, and until 9 p.m. for Jefferson, Rock, Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee Counties until 9 p.m.

More snow, plus wind

What we know:

A large area of snow has developed along an extended front causing a slow-moving area of snow.

Accumulation amounts can range from 1 to 3 inches with rates of 0.5 to 1 inch an hour.

Snow consistency will be light and powdery, which can lead to blowing snow and visibility a mile or less at times. Plan for snow to cover roads quickly leading to slippery and at times, hazardous travel.

Snow showers should continue Saturday afternoon and evening, but move out early Sunday. Another clipper system arrives Sunday afternoon with more snow that could accumulate several inches as well.

Local perspective:

