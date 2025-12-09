Wisconsin winter weather advisory; snow Tuesday night, slick roads Wednesday

article

The Brief 2 to 5 inches of snow: Tuesday evening into early Wednesday, with icing possible where rain falls on cold pavement. Winter Weather Advisory: most of southern Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Colder air Wednesday night: Frigid Thursday morning and an even colder weekend ahead.



A quick-moving low pressure system will bring widespread snow to southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening, creating slippery travel from the early evening commute through early Wednesday.

The latest model updates show a slight southward shift in the storm track, nudging snow totals a bit higher across the southern half of the state, but not dramatically changing the overall forecast.

Travel impacts

Timeline:

Most areas under the winter weather advisory can expect 2 to 5 inches of snow, with the highest totals north of the low track into our northern tier counties north of the I-94 corridor.

The impacted counties in the FOX6 viewing area include:

Sheboygan

Ozaukee

Fond du Lac

Washington

Dodge

While freezing rain is now less likely due to the lack of warm air aloft, pavement temperatures remain in the mid-20s, which is cold enough for any liquid precipitation to freeze on contact.

Even brief periods of rain or a wintry mix could lead to icy patches on untreated roads and sidewalks.

The storm by the stats

By the numbers:

2–5 inches: Snow expected Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.

6 p.m.–6 a.m. : Winter Weather Advisory timeframe.

Mid-20s° : Pavement temps—cold enough for any rain to freeze on contact.

Overnight: Snow tapers, winds increase

What's next:

As the low races east overnight, the precipitation will transition back to light snow from north to south. The steadiest snow ends by early Wednesday morning, but lingering snow showers and cold, gusty northwest winds continue to reduce visibility at times.

Roads are likely to remain slick for the Wednesday morning commute, especially in areas that saw a mix of rain and snow overnight.





Wednesday night: A sharp drop in temp

Looking Ahead:

Behind the departing system, even colder air settles in quickly. Temperatures fall sharply Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as northwest winds strengthen. Wind chills early Thursday may dip below zero for some areas. This will be a preview of an even colder stretch moving in for the weekend.

Clouds will begin to break later Wednesday, but the clearing skies will allow temperatures to fall even faster overnight.

Light snow chances return Thursday through the weekend as multiple disturbances move through the Great Lakes. High temperatures may struggle to reach the single digits by Saturday and Sunday, and wind chills of –15 to –25 degrees are expected Friday and Saturday nights.

Even as temperatures start to moderate early next week, conditions will remain well below normal for mid-December.