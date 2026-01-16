Wisconsin winter weather advisory Friday into Saturday
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin from Friday night into Saturday morning, Jan. 17.
Why you should care:
The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. It is expected to expire at 9 a.m.
During the advisory, snowfall totaling 3–5 inches is anticipated. A few inches had already fallen in some areas when the advisory was issued just after 8 p.m. Friday.
Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, could become slick and hazardous. Drive with caution.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.