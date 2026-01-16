Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin winter weather advisory Friday into Saturday

By
Published  January 16, 2026 8:20pm CST
Winter Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin.
    • Snowfall could create slick and hazardous road conditions.
    • FOX6 offers a variety of weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin from Friday night into Saturday morning, Jan. 17.

Why you should care:

The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. It is expected to expire at 9 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

During the advisory, snowfall totaling 3–5 inches is anticipated. A few inches had already fallen in some areas when the advisory was issued just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, could become slick and hazardous. Drive with caution.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

What is the FOX Model?

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather Expert Tom Wachs explains the value of the FOX Model for our team -- and our viewers.

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Winter WeatherWisconsinNews