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The Brief Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Storms will develop ahead of and along a cold front. Large hail will be the primary hazard followed by damaging winds, flooding and even an isolated tornado.



As a low pressure system and cold front enter Wisconsin, strong to severe storms are favorable to develop in all of southeast Wisconsin by Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Cellular storms can form large hail this evening as the primary risk, but there still is a risk for damaging winds and flooding as rounds of rain impacted Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. Even an isolated tornado is possible.

Storms could strengthen in the early afternoon hours near the border with a higher likelihood of isolated to scattered strong storms through 8 p.m. If the atmosphere doesn't recover with energy, then storms could be non-severe, so it is important to keep your eye to the sky.

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Two rounds of heavier rain Wednesday morning brought ¾ inch to over an inch of rain in orange-shaded areas. This can increase the potential for flash flooding and low-lying flooding through Wednesday.

A few lingering showers are possible on Thursday with Friday and Saturday looking dry for the second week of Summerfest.