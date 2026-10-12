Potential record heat for Milwaukee Monday, more warm temps

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The Brief Milwaukee could see potential record-breaking heat on Monday, Oct. 12. On average, October has at least one 80 degree day. More warm temperatures are expected across the United States.



Milwaukee could hit a record high temperature Monday as sunshine and southerly winds help push warming into southeast Wisconsin.

Record high possible

What to expect:

Starting off the week, temperatures are abnormally warm – 15–20 degrees warmer than average. Temperatures will reach the low 80s and are forecast to hit 84 degrees in Milwaukee on Monday. If this happens, it will break the previous record of 83 degrees set on Oct. 12, 1995.

Warmer October?

The backstory:

Over the past three years, Milwaukee has experienced a high number of 80 degree or warmer days in October, averaging at least four days per month. However, based on the climate period from 1991 to 2020, Milwaukee only experiences an average of one day in October.

The typical last 80 degree day of the year occurs on Sept. 29, but Milwaukee has experienced it as early as Aug. 31 and as late as Oct. 31.

Will warm weather stick around?

What's next:

This won't last for long as cooler air will be back by the end of the week into the weekend. Near the end of October, another ride-like pattern looks to set up and could bring the Midwest well above average temperatures again. But it isn't looking to just impact us locally; the entire country could be slightly warmer.