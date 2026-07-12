Wisconsin Weather: Heat Wave Ahead

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The Brief A prolonged heat wave is expected in Wisconsin this week. Afternoon heat indices ranging from the mid-90s to low-100s. Rain chances are slim to none for the week ahead.



A ridge of high pressure—commonly known as a "heat dome"—is building over the Badger State, bringing a prolonged stretch of dangerously high heat and stifling humidity.

If you've been enjoying the milder summer days, brace yourself: the atmosphere is locking in a pattern that will make the afternoons feel downright oppressive for the next several days.

HOW LONG WILL THIS HEAT WAVE LAST?

A.I assisted image and approved by the FOX6 Weather Experts

While the thermometer will consistently read in the 90s, that is only half the story. The real culprit this week is the surging humidity. Dew points are expected to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s, overloading the air with moisture.

When you combine the high temperatures with the high moisture content, the heat index (or "feels-like" temperature) will soar into the mid-90s and lower 100s during the peak afternoon hours.

This heat wave will last throughout the week. To understand why this heat wave is so stubborn, we have to look 30,000 feet up at the jet stream—the high-altitude river of air that steers storm systems across the country and acts as a boundary between cool northern air and warm southern air.





High Temperatures - Sunday, July 12, 2026







This "heat dome" will be over us throughout the week. However, there is some uncertainty whether the ridge will move a little west on Thursday and Friday. IF that were to happen, that could cool us down a little bit. But as of now, the heat is forecast to continue all week.









IS THERE ANY RELIEF IN SIGHT?



For those struggling with the stifling humidity, there is light at the end of the tunnel. We are tracking a major atmospheric shift slated for the week of July 20th.

Currently, weather models are showing remarkable agreement. All major forecasting systems are currently converging on a single setup: the jet stream is going to sink south.



If this happens, we could see highs in the 70s and 80s early-to-mid week of July 20th.



ANY RAIN ON THE WAY?

The quick answer is no. While slim chances for storms are possible late in the week, they are so small that we've left it out of the forecast as of this post. What this means is that we will continue to see a deficit in the rain department. As of Sunday, July 12th…Milwaukee is 1.26" below average for rain for the month of July so far and 1.06" above average for rain for the year so far.



WHAT SHOULD YOU DO TO STAY SAFE IN THE HEAT?

Extreme heat is one of the leading weather-related health hazards. Because this heat wave will last for consecutive days, the stress on the human body builds up over time. Take these essential precautions:

Pre-Hydrate: Don’t wait until you are thirsty or already sweating. Drink plenty of water the day before you plan to spend time outdoors, and avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol.

Dress for the Conditions: Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing to reflect heat and help your body cool itself naturally.

Protect the Vulnerable: Check in frequently on elderly neighbors, toddlers, and those without reliable air conditioning.

Paws on Pavement: When the air temperature is 90°F, sunlit asphalt can reach 130°F or higher. Place the back of your hand on the pavement for seven seconds. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws. Never leave pets or children unattended in a parked vehicle—even briefly or with the windows cracked.

Sunscreen & Pace Yourself: Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen frequently (sunburned skin reduces the body's ability to cool down). Shift strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or late evening hours.

The Source: Information in this story is from the FOX6 Weather Experts.



