Wisconsin winter weather: Dangerous cold temperatures return

The Brief Another round of cold air arrives Sunday night into Monday morning. A cold weather advisory has been issued for all of Wisconsin. Wind chills can range from -20°F to -25°F.



The National Weather Service has issued another cold weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Jan. 26 from midnight through 12 p.m. for wind chills that can range from -20°F to -25°.

Dangerously cold wind chills with actual surface temperatures in the negative single digits can cause frostbite in 30 minutes or less.

Nearly half of the country is under cold weather headlines with another round of cold weather on the way heading into early next week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Wind chills will begin to drop 20 below zero after midnight, with the coldest being early Monday morning. It will be important to wear layers and cover up as much exposed skin as possible.

High temperatures next week will be in the low to upper teens. However, wind chill values on most days will stay below zero.

There does look to be some relief to the cold weather that will arrive heading into February.

