Wisconsin winter weather: Dangerous cold temperatures return
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued another cold weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Jan. 26 from midnight through 12 p.m. for wind chills that can range from -20°F to -25°.
Dangerously cold wind chills with actual surface temperatures in the negative single digits can cause frostbite in 30 minutes or less.
Nearly half of the country is under cold weather headlines with another round of cold weather on the way heading into early next week.
Wind chills will begin to drop 20 below zero after midnight, with the coldest being early Monday morning. It will be important to wear layers and cover up as much exposed skin as possible.
High temperatures next week will be in the low to upper teens. However, wind chill values on most days will stay below zero.
There does look to be some relief to the cold weather that will arrive heading into February.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.