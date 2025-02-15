Wisconsin snowfall totals; Friday, Feb. 14 into Saturday. Feb. 15
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is collecting snowfall data from the winter weather system that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Friday, Feb. 14 into Saturday, Feb. 15.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin:
- Beaver Dam, 4.2
- Greendale, 4.3
- Elkhart Lake, 2.8
- Elkhorn, 3.3
- Franklin, 3.0
- Franksville, 4.0
- Johnson Creek, 2.5
- Milwaukee, 4.2
- Oconomowoc, 4.2
- Pewaukee, 4.0
- Racine, 4.0
- Reeseville, 4.0
- St. Francis, 4.2
- Sullivan, 4.5
- Waukesha, 3.5
- Wauwatosa, 3.3
- Williams Bay, 3.2
