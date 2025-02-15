article

The National Weather Service is collecting snowfall data from the winter weather system that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Friday, Feb. 14 into Saturday, Feb. 15.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin:

Beaver Dam, 4.2

Greendale, 4.3

Elkhart Lake, 2.8

Elkhorn, 3.3

Franklin, 3.0

Franksville, 4.0

Johnson Creek, 2.5

Milwaukee, 4.2

Oconomowoc, 4.2

Pewaukee, 4.0

Racine, 4.0

Reeseville, 4.0

St. Francis, 4.2

Sullivan, 4.5

Waukesha, 3.5

Wauwatosa, 3.3

Williams Bay, 3.2

