Winter storm expected Friday, will impact large part of Wisconsin

A winter storm is expected to impact much of central and northern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and into the weekend, bringing with it the possibility of heavy snowfall. Widespread showers are expected in southeast Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Storm Warnings for several counties in the west-central part of the state and in neighboring Minnesota through midday Saturday.

The NWS says the region could see 6-12 inches of snow, with higher snowfall totals possible in some areas. The snow is expected to start falling on Friday and continue into the overnight hours, with snowfall rates of 1-3 inches an hour possible at times.

The storm could greatly impact afternoon travel, reducing visibility and leaving roads covered in snow.

