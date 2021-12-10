Winter storm expected Friday, will impact large part of Wisconsin
A winter storm is expected to impact much of central and northern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and into the weekend, bringing with it the possibility of heavy snowfall. Widespread showers are expected in southeast Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Storm Warnings for several counties in the west-central part of the state and in neighboring Minnesota through midday Saturday.
The NWS says the region could see 6-12 inches of snow, with higher snowfall totals possible in some areas. The snow is expected to start falling on Friday and continue into the overnight hours, with snowfall rates of 1-3 inches an hour possible at times.
The storm could greatly impact afternoon travel, reducing visibility and leaving roads covered in snow.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
MAPS AND RADAR
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there. All of these images are at the ready — just one click away.
SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. CLICK HERE to monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA
Advertisement
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" AJ Waterman on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Eric Manges on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" AJ Waterman on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Eric Manges on Twitter