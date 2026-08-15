Weather: Hawaii braces for a potential Hurricane this weekend

article

The Brief Hawaii braces for tropical cyclone Lala this weekend. This could be the first direct hit that Hawaii has had in nearly 10 years. Largest impacts will be on the big island of Hawaii.



The Hawaiian islands are bracing for tropical cyclone Lala this weekend. The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for the big island and surrounding waters heading towards the south side of Maui until 6am Sunday, August 16th.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the rest of the Hawaiian islands northwest through Sunday as well.

Forecast Track

Timeline:

Threat to life and property is possible depending on the track, size, and intensity of Lala. Major rainfall may lead to evacuations and rescues, especially on the northeastern side of the island where rain can accumulate to six inches to nearly a foot. Tropical storm Lala is forecast to slowly gain strength to a category-1 hurricane on Saturday prior to potentially making landfall on the big island.

Some recent models have shifted the potential track south, but this cyclone could make landfall in the central to southern portions of Hawaii by Saturday afternoon with sustained winds up to 95mph with gusts over 100mph.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

A look back:

This storm could be significant if it makes landfall on the big island since it would be the first time in nearly 10 years that a hurricane has made landfall there. The last was tropical storm Darby in 2016 and hurricane Iselle in 2014, which both made landfall near the southern side of the island of Hawaii. In 2018, tropical storm Olivia, made landfall on Maui and Lanai.

(FOX Weather )

It is rare for a tropical cyclone to make direct landfall on any Hawaiian island since it is such a small place relative to the vast Pacific Ocean. Despite if the eye crosses over lane or not, dangerous winds creating high waves and rip currents, damage to property, storm surge, and flooding will be threats over the weekend.