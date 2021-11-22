Thanksgiving travel forecast, storm system to watch
MILWAUKEE - If you plan on traveling somewhere in the US this week, there is one storm system to keep an eye on, especially if you're heading east.
The main storm system of concern is a low pressure system that will develop over the Rockies on Wednesday. This low is expected to produce mostly rain for the Midwest Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with some snow for far northern Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.
By Friday, the low makes it to the east coast, with slightly higher travel impacts for the Northeast. Snow could fall in higher terrain for northern parts of New England and New York as well as areas prone to lake effect snow from New York to Ohio, while most of the area experiences rain.
Another system makes it into parts of western Oregon and Washington on Friday but is not looking particularly strong at this time, and impacts should be relatively low.
The rest of the county is mainly quiet, with a calm pattern heading into next week as well.
