Southeast Wisconsin fall 2026: Meteorological start, peak colors

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The Brief Meteorological Fall begins on September 1. This season means cooling average temperatures as 2026 comes to an end. Fall foliage begins and what the forecast looks like below.



Pumpkin spice season has arrived as meteorological fall begins on Sept. 1 and goes through Nov. 30. Astronomical fall begins on Sept. 22 through Dec. 21.

Typically, temperatures in September are in the upper 70s and cool to the upper 60s by the end of the month.

The warmest on record was 99°F in 1939 with the coldest temperatures of 28°F back in 1942 and 1974.

This is the time of year when high temperatures continue to decline into the low 60s by the middle of October, upper 40s by mid-November, and low 40s by early December.

Most people enjoy fall due to the cooler temperatures, less humid airmass, and beautiful fall foliage.

Average peak colors range from early October in northern Wisconsin, mid-October in Central Wisconsin, and mid to late October in eastern and southeastern Wisconsin.

Ideal fall foliage comes when there are mild days and cooler nights with non-drought conditions.

With colder temperatures, that makes many also begin to think about a frost or freeze. Frost usually occurs when temperatures are 36¯F or colder.

The average first freeze of 32°F in Milwaukee is at the end of October, but it has been at the end of September before.

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The average first hard freeze of 28°F in Milwaukee is typically at the beginning of November, but it can be as early as the end of September.

Forecasts are projecting a warm start to September followed by a cooldown mid-month. Your FOX6 Weather Experts will continue to track the new trends.