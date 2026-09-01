Southeast Wisconsin: As temps warm, mosquitoes are on the rise

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The Brief Climate change is impacting the mosquito season. Mosquitoes are emerging earlier, breeding faster, and growing quicker. They are the deadliest animal in the world due to spreading diseases.



Climate change is impacting mosquito season across Wisconsin, the United States, and the entire world. Mosquitoes are the deadliest animal due to the ability to spread disease.

Over the past 55 years, the majority of the United States has seen an increase in the number of days that mosquitoes are around.

The Midwest and Great Lakes regions have some of the highest increases, with Milwaukee experiencing an additional entire month a year when mosquitoes are around.

This provides more days when people can be exposed to diseases by just a single bite.

What is prompting this change? Climate change. Warmer temperatures are helping speed up reproduction rates and allowing mosquitoes to grow faster.

Milder winters will allow them to emerge earlier in the spring and last longer into the fall. More frequent rainfall can lead to standing water, which is prime breeding ground.

In addition, mosquitoes are able to move into areas that were too cold in the past but are warmer now.

Only female mosquitoes bite and attacks are often at dusk and down. As climate changes, additional species are arriving and can attack during the day.

It is important to make sure that you protect yourself by wearing long-sleeved shirts and plants, light-colored and loose clothing, and use insect repellent.