Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance of strong to severe storms Tuesday

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The Brief Storms move back into Wisconsin ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon and evening. Strong to even severe storms are possible with heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. This can impact people tailgating at the Brewers game.



The National Weather Service has issued a marginal risk for a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday, Aug. 18. This covers all of southern Wisconsin.

Will storms impact the Brewers game?

What we know:

Storms will develop ahead of a cold front which might impact Brew Crew Tuesday. The Mariners play the Brewers on Tuesday at 6:40pm at American Family Field.

Scattered storms are possible during the tailgate hours but will be more favored during the game itself. The game won't be impacted due to the roof over the stadium.

Tuesday Storm Threats

Local perspective:

If storms reach severe status, the highest threats will be damaging winds and hail. Heavy rain can also lead to isolated low-level flooding.

The tornado threat is not expected, but it is never zero when it comes to storms today.

Timing It Out

Timeline:

The first half of Tuesday will remain dry with some clouds. Depending on how much the sky opens up with sunshine today, it can determine how quickly the atmosphere can develop storms. Rain and storms are likely to develop between 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. and progress south towards the Wisconsin-Illinois border between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Isolated lingering rain or storms are possible from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m., then the front will move through.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Tuesday 2pm

This system will be brief, but a few storms can pack a punch. Be weather aware today. Dry weather returns to the forecast on Wednesday.