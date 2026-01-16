More snow expected Friday afternoon, evening; arctic chill this weekend

article

The Brief Light snow Friday morning impacted the commute across southern Wisconsin, with additional scattered snow showers expected this afternoon and evening. Light snow continues this weekend: Saturday and again Sunday afternoon. Look for minor additional accumulations and ongoing slick travel at times. The cold intensifies late this weekend: wind chills will fall into the single digits below zero Saturday night and potentially nearing 20 below zero Sunday night into early Monday.



A round of light snow moved across southern Wisconsin early Friday, creating snow-covered roads and slippery travel during the morning commute.

What we know:

The snow pushed west to east through the region, impacting much of south-central, southeast, and east-central Wisconsin before tapering off later in the morning. Visibility was reduced, and slick roads led to numerous accidents and very slow commute times.

Snowfall totals were modest, but it goes to show that even light snow can be enough to cause problems, especially on untreated roads and during peak travel hours.

What's next:

Snow chances are not done just yet. Scattered snow showers are expected to redevelop this afternoon and continue into the evening. Some of these showers could briefly intensify, leading to quick drops in visibility and additional snow-covered roads during the evening commute.

Additional snowfall through tonight is expected to range from 1 to 2 inches, with occasional light snow showers lingering overnight.

Saturday: Light Snow, Then Sharply Colder

Saturday stays in a wintry pattern, with periodic light snow showers possible throughout the day. Any additional accumulation should stay under a half inch, but roads may remain slick at times.

The bigger story arrives Saturday night as Arctic air deepens its grip on the region. Wind chills are expected to fall into the single digits below zero overnight, making it feel bitterly cold by early Sunday.

Sunday Into Early Next Week: Snow and Dangerous Cold

Light snow is likely again Sunday afternoon, adding to the ongoing nuisance snowfall. Behind that system, the cold intensifies.

Wind chills may drop to around 20 below zero Sunday night into Monday morning. Even during the daytime Monday and into Tuesday morning, wind chills are expected to remain in the teens below zero, creating potentially dangerous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

What to Watch

Why you should care:

Travel: Periodic snow showers through Sunday mean changing road conditions.

Cold exposure: Prolonged time outdoors late weekend into early next week could become hazardous.

Planning ahead: Dress in layers and prepare for extreme cold, especially overnight and early morning hours.