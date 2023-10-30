Snow expected on Halloween; 1 inch possible

Halloween is a day to show off your costume and go house to house trick-or-treating! However, it won't be your typical Halloween this year. We will experience a trick rather than a treat. Snow is in the forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 31.

A clipper system will spin snow over Wisconsin during the entire day. A more steady snowfall will move in during the morning hours reducing visibility and potentially sticking to overpasses and bridges.

Road temperatures will play a crucial role in if any will stick to the pavement. If snow comes down at a heavier rate and/or we have roads that are cold enough, snow could stick to them, but it will be limited mainly to grassy and elevated surfaces during this event.

Snow will become more scattered during the afternoon and tapering off by Tuesday night.

There is a good chance we could see 1" of snow with isolated areas in our northern counties that could have more just depending on location and intensity of the snow.

It isn't just the snow that will impact trick-or-treat hours, but strong northwesterly winds will make it feel like the 20s! Kids will really need to bundle up over their costumes to stay safe while heading out.

Climatological data shows that we have had 11 Halloweens with snow present since 1893. The snowiest winter wasn't that long ago, back in 2019 when Milwaukee accumulated 5.4".

We typically experience low snowfall accumulation amounts during the beginning of November and our first 1" of snow in early December. However, we have had snowfall accumulation as early as the end of September into mid-October before.

Compared to normal, Halloween this year is forecasted to be 15F colder than average.

Rule of thumb, give yourself extra drive time Tuesday morning and make sure kiddos are wearing the appropriate warm clothing Tuesday night.

