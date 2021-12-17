Seasonable temperatures here to stay; goodbye 60s

Not long after Milwaukee set two new record highs and tied the all-time record high temp for December we return to seasonable temperatures. Heading into the final stretch of December temperatures stay within 5 degrees of average and limited opportunities for precipitation.

Other than a couple of mornings starting off in the low 20s the final week of fall doesn't shape up to be that bad.

6-Day between December 17 and December 22

Looking long term is where our odds of warmer weather start to improve. High pressure is favored to dominate the southwestern corner of the United States. Through the end of 2021 much of the south and west can expect warmer than average temperatures while the Great Lakes and the northern Great Plains will continue to be influenced by northwestern flow.



It won't take much for that warmer than average air to start pushing into Wisconsin for the start of 2022. As of now, we're favored to be seasonable to end the month.

Temperature outlook between December 24 and December 30